Pascal Siakam Continues to Own California as Raptors End Road Trip With Victory Over Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are going streaking.

This West Coast road trip could have crippled Toronto's season. On paper, it was supposed to. It should have forced the Raptors into the play-in tournament and the daunting task of knocking off Kevin Durant and most likely Trae Young in a pair of one-game playoff games. Instead, it's done the opposite for the Raptors who capped off the six-game trip with a hard-fought 103-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to wrap up the trip 5-1.

1. Raptors Tied for Sixth Seed

Not only did Wednesday's victory make it five straight wins for Toronto, but it moved the Raptors into a tie for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to a 118-114 Philadelphia 76ers victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland still owns the tie-breaker over the Raptors, but the Cavaliers have been scuffling a little bit lately and the season could very well come down to Cleveland's March 24 date with the Raptors in Toronto.

2. Siakam Reaches Career Milestone

It's one thing to be as hot, but it's another to be so hot that Gary Trent Jr. is passing up open jumpers to make the extra pass. That's where Pascal Siakam is right now. He's been unstoppable inside the arc. He works his way into a mismatch and then pounces, driving downhill and either spinning around his defender as he did midway through the second quarter for back-to-back buckets or pulling up just short of the rim and nailing one of his go-to floaters just outside the restricted area.

He came into the night averaging 27.3 points over his last seven outings and showed no signs of slowing down against the Clippers, with a 31-point performance on 13-for-22 shooting. It was his eighth straight 20-plus-point showing, the longest stretch of his career, and the first for the Raptors since Kawhi Leonard reached the milestone in 2018-19.

The most noteworthy bucket of the night came in the first quarter when Trent twice passed up jumpers, first a deep catch-and-shoot three, then a pull-up two that sucked the Clippers' defense in before he made the kick-out pass to Siakam for the corner three-pointer. That three-point shot has made the biggest difference for Siakam of late. He'd made at least two three-pointers in five of his last six games and looks far more comfortable letting it fly from deep, especially in Toronto's space-less jumbo lineups.

3. VanVleet Continues to Battle Through Pain

It's clear Fred VanVleet isn't at 100%. He saw a specialist in Los Angeles to get another look at his lingering knee injury and, as Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game, he's not feeling great. He wore a knee brace for the first time Wednesday and occasionally you could see the knee bothering him. But his presence on the court just makes such a difference for Toronto. He opened the game with a transition three-pointer to set the tone early, and even on a night when his shot wasn't consistently falling, he consistently finds a way to make winning plays.

"What he does is organize us at both ends. When he’s in there, we can handle that stuff a little better, just from an organizational standpoint," Nurse said pre-game. "That’s a big deal for us."

When the Clippers came rallying back in the fourth quarter, VanVleet threw a cross-court pass over the top of the Clippers' defense to find Chris Boucher for an and-one layup to quell the run.

He then snuffed out another Los Angeles run, weaving his way into the mid-range and nailing a crucial floater to put Toronto up five late in the fourth.

Highlight of the Night

After starting the fourth quarter with a big-time three-pointer to end an 11-0 Clippers run, Scottie Barnes threw down a monster no-look transition slam to put Toronto up seven.

He followed it up with another end-to-end bucket, this time a layup in transition to put Toronto up four with just over two minutes to go.

Up Next: Los Angeles Lakers

With the West Coast road trip in the rearview mirror, the Raptors will return home for another date with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.