No LeBron, Davis, Lowry, or VanVleet as Raptors take on Lakers

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game anyone signed up for.

This was supposed to be one of the Raptors' marquis games of the second half. It was supposed to be LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company coming to town to take on Kyle Lowry and the Raptors. Instead, none that is going to happen Tuesday night.

The Lakers will be without both James and Davis on Tuesday night while the Raptors will be without both Lowry and his fellow backcourt mate Fred VanVleet who remains out for the second straight game with a left hip strain. It should mean another night of heavy playing time for Malachi Flynn who has looked stellar in the past two games. It's possible the 22-year-old rookie is even tabbed for his first career start after Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he didn't like Toronto's Flynn-less starting unit on Monday.

If everyone were healthy, the Raptors would likely be massive underdogs against the reigning NBA champions, but the Lakers have dropped six of their last nine games, and Vegas has Toronto as one-point favourites for Tuesday, according to Covers.

The Lakers have listed Andre Drummond as questionable with a toe contusion.

