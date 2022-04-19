Unable to Win Embiid-Less Minutes, Problems Mount for Raptors Down 2-0 to 76ers

The Toronto Raptors had done their job early.

It wasn't pretty, but Fred VanVleet was nailing his threes and the Raptors proved they weren't going to be pushed around. Unlike in Game 1, the Raptors were setting the tone early. A one-point lead for Toronto through the first quarter was a big step in the right direction.

Then Joel Embiid checked out.

The only way the Raptors are going to win in this series is to beat the Philadelphia 76ers when Embiid sits. If they can play even when the potential MVP is on the court and win the Embiid-less minutes, the Raptors will have a chance. But a 23-11 run without Embiid to start the second quarter was all the 76ers needed to put the Raptors away 112-97 and move to +12 in the Embiid-less minutes this series and clinch a 2-0 lead as the series shifts back to Toronto.

Raptors Continue to Struggle With Embiid's Size

It's one thing to double team Embiid, leaving shooters dotting the perimeter and lanes for others to take advantage of, but if the Raptors are going to send all that pressure at the 76ers' big man, they have to make him pay. That just wasn't the case in Game 2 as Embiid once again forced Toronto into early foul trouble. OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Thad Young all collected a pair of first-quarter fouls and Embiid waltzed to the free-throw line for 12 first-quarter attempts.

Toronto continued to ride its stars despite the early foul trouble, but the defense can't be the same with foul issues. When the 76ers settled in offensively, the Raptors couldn't generate anything in the halfcourt and everything unraveled in a hurry.

Embiid's 19-point first quarter gave way to a 31-point performance in Game 2 with Tyrese Maxey once again lighting the Raptors up with his speed to the tune of 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting. His biggest three-pointer of the night came midway through the fourth quarter to end a 15-0 Raptors run and put Toronto away for good.

Raptors Offense Stalls as VanVleet Cools

VanVleet's red-hot 5-for-9 first quarter kept Toronto's offense churning early, but the Raptors couldn't afford to give him any rest and it proved costly. He played all 24 minutes in the first half and by the time the second quarter rolled around his legs were already shot. At one point, he missed three straight shots on one extended possession, seeing a pair of wide-open three-pointers clank off the rim after consecutive offensive rebounds.

Ultimately, the 15-point first quarter gave way to a 20-point performance from VanVleet who logged 44 minutes and finished the night shooting 7-for-23 from the field.

Anunoby Sets Playoff Career High

The one bright spot for Toronto was the play of Anunoby who looked dominant inside and out on the offensive end. He posted up smaller defenders in the paint and nailed his three-pointers to set a new playoff career-high with 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting

Illness Continues to Plague Trent

Gary Trent Jr. tried to battle through an illness that's been plaguing him for nearly a week now, but after missing practice Sunday and shootaround Monday, the Raptors would have been better off going without the 23-year-old shooting guard in Game 2. It was a gutsy performance, but he was clearly not himself, unable to generate anything offensively and finishing the game with zero points in just 10 minutes.

Up Next: Game 3 in Toronto

The Raptors will have the day off to return home and lick their wounds before taking the court for Game 3 in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET