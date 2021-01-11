Norman Powell Will Start Against Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are once again shaking up the starting line, swapping in Norman Powell for Alex Len for Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. It's the second time that Raptors coach Nick Nurse has made a lineup change in as many games. Last time out he sent Aron Baynes to the bench and bumped Len into the starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Though Nurse wouldn't reveal the change during his pre-game media availability, he did indicate that there would be some tinkering in the game as he still tries to find the right rotation for the season. Figuring out the right rotation is no easy task for Nurse. There's always a concern that a lineup change will upset the vibe of a unit.

"I think there are certain guys who bring a consistent energy from the bench," Nurse said. "Then you take them and put them in the starting lineup that could be missing, that certainly comes into consideration."

After Friday's game, Nurse had indicated he would consider moving Norman Powell into the starting rotation. Powell has consistently performed better in games he's started compared to those in which he's come off the bench. The problem with making that lineup change is likely how it would impact the team's backcourt depth. Powell is usually the first guard in for the Raptors and subbing him into the starting lineup could lead to a lack of ballhandlers in the second unit.

"It would put [us] in a situation where, who is your first guard coming off and who are they coming in for? Normally Norm comes for Kyle, right," Nurse said. "Subbing him out, it puts you into a mix of now who is coming at the kind of shooting guard? Is it going to be Terence [Davis], is it going to be Malachi [Flynn] subbing in kind of at the point guard? Is it going to be, I don't know the list is long there of who it could be. Matt [Thomas], DeAndre' [Bembry], so it does change that if you take one of your kind of known guys, Norm is a known first second sub, something like that, and put him in the starting lineup."

If things go well against the Warriors, this might be the Raptors' lineup going forward. Otherwise, there might be plenty of tinkering still to come this season.

Kyle Lowry Returns

After a one-game absence due to personal reasons, Lowry is back in the starting lineup for Toronto.