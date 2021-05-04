Malachi Flynn Earns NBA's Rookie of the Month Honours

It's not just Toronto Raptors fans that have been impressed with Malachi Flynn lately, the NBA is beginning to take notice.

The Raptors' rookie guard was named the Eastern Conference's top rookie, the NBA announced Tuesday. He shares April's rookie of the month honours with Minnesota's Anthony Edwards who was taken first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

With the award, Flynn becomes the ninth player in franchise history to earn the honour, joining Jonas Valanciunas, Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Charlie Villanueva, Jorge Garbajosa, Andrea Bargnani, and Jamario Moon.

The 22-year-old played in 15 games and made eight starts while averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 28.3 minutes, and shot 40.8% from 3-point range. He set a new career-high with 22 points on April 13 and recorded his first double-double with a 20-point, 11-assist performance on April 10.

