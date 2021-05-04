Toronto Raptors home
NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Malachi Flynn Earns NBA's Rookie of the Month Honours

Malachi Flynn Earns NBA's Rookie of the Month Honours

Toronto Raptors' first-round pick Malachi Flynn was named April's top rookie by the NBA
Author:
Publish date:

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors' first-round pick Malachi Flynn was named April's top rookie by the NBA

It's not just Toronto Raptors fans that have been impressed with Malachi Flynn lately, the NBA is beginning to take notice.

The Raptors' rookie guard was named the Eastern Conference's top rookie, the NBA announced Tuesday. He shares April's rookie of the month honours with Minnesota's Anthony Edwards who was taken first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

With the award, Flynn becomes the ninth player in franchise history to earn the honour, joining Jonas Valanciunas, Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Charlie Villanueva, Jorge Garbajosa, Andrea Bargnani, and Jamario Moon.

The 22-year-old played in 15 games and made eight starts while averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 28.3 minutes, and shot 40.8% from 3-point range. He set a new career-high with 22 points on April 13 and recorded his first double-double with a 20-point, 11-assist performance on April 10.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam & Kyle Lowry lead Raptors to shocking upset of the Lakers

Raptors finding happiness in successes of Khem Birch and Freddie Gillespie

Khem Birch is coming up with ways to make himself more useful when the playoffs start

USATSI_15970392_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Malachi Flynn Earns NBA's Rookie of the Month Honours

OG
News

Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Patrick Beverley Reportedly Listed as Questionable

USATSI_13782370_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Look For Second Straight Miracle against Clippers

USATSI_15958372_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors List OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. as Doubtful, Serge Ibaka Out for Clippers

USATSI_16005733_168390270_lowres
News

Must See: LeBron James Flop Burns Stanley Johnson for Foul Call

USATSI_16005746_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam & Kyle Lowry Lead Raptors to Shocking Upset of Lakers

USATSI_15987936_168390270_lowres (1)
News

OG Anunoby a Late Scratch for the Raptors

USATSI_15855875_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Head to L.A. as Major Underdogs Against Lakers