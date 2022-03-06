Malachi Flynn Out Indefinitely With Strained Left Hamstring

The Toronto Raptors are about to have major point guard problems.

Malachi Flynn's left hamstring injury appears to be quite serious. The team announced he'll be out indefinitely following a strain he sustained in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The 23-year-old point guard had just begun to really get things going this season after being out of Toronto's rotation for much of the year. He'd started in four straight games, replacing Fred VanVleet who remains out with a right knee injury, and averaged 16 points and 5.5 assists per game over the brief stretch. He'd also improved his shooting stroke, nailing 57.1% of his shots and 55% of his three-pointers over the last four games.

Without Flynn, Toronto's point guard depth is pretty thin. VanVleet has been battling his knee injury since prior to the All-Star break and has already been ruled out for Sunday. That leaves Dalano Banton as the lone point guard on the roster and he'd been in and out of Toronto's rotation lately.

Expect the Raptors to have Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes handle the point forward spot until the traditional point guards are back at some point down the road.

VanVleet did travel with the team to Cleveland.

The Raptors say they will provide updates on Flynn's status when appropriate. There should be more information forthcoming during head coach Nick Nurse's pre-game availability at 6 p.m. ET.

