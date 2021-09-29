Raptors Mascot Nominated for Hall of Fame Honors

The Toronto Raptors' mascot has been nominated to join the Mascot Hall of Fame this season

The Raptor may be heading into the Hall of Fame this year.

The Toronto Raptors' mascot has been nominated as one of the mascots on the ballot for the Mascott Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, the Raptor announced Wednesday.

Beginning on October 3, it'll be up to Raptors fans to cast their votes to get the Raptor into the Hall.

There are currently seven NBA mascots in the Hall of Fame including Rocky, the Denver Nuggets' mascot, Jazz Bear of the Utah Jazz, The Gorilla in Phoenix, San Antonio's Coyote, Clutch the Bear in Houston, Boomer of the Indiana Pacers, and Benny the Bull from Chicago.

The criteria for induction into the Hall include having demonstrated a major impact on their sport and/or community, being memorable and/or groundbreaking, being fun and unique, along with letters of recommendation from community leaders detailing the mascot's impact.

The Raptor has been Toronto's mascot since the inaugural game when it hatched from an egg wearing a Raptors jersey and oversized basketball shoes.

Further Reading

Raptors want to look at the big picture, not box score stats to judge Scottie Barnes this year

Pascal Siakam looks 'great' as he recovers from 'scary' offseason shoulder surgery

Goran Dragic won't wear No. 7 to honor Kyle Lowry