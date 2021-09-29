September 29, 2021
Raptors Mascot Nominated for Hall of Fame Honors
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors' mascot has been nominated to join the Mascot Hall of Fame this season
Author:

Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptor may be heading into the Hall of Fame this year.

The Toronto Raptors' mascot has been nominated as one of the mascots on the ballot for the Mascott Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, the Raptor announced Wednesday.

Beginning on October 3, it'll be up to Raptors fans to cast their votes to get the Raptor into the Hall.

There are currently seven NBA mascots in the Hall of Fame including Rocky, the Denver Nuggets' mascot, Jazz Bear of the Utah Jazz, The Gorilla in Phoenix, San Antonio's Coyote, Clutch the Bear in Houston, Boomer of the Indiana Pacers, and Benny the Bull from Chicago.

The criteria for induction into the Hall include having demonstrated a major impact on their sport and/or community, being memorable and/or groundbreaking, being fun and unique, along with letters of recommendation from community leaders detailing the mascot's impact.

The Raptor has been Toronto's mascot since the inaugural game when it hatched from an egg wearing a Raptors jersey and oversized basketball shoes.

