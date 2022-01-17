Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Kyle Lowry-less Miami Heat on Monday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Kyle Lowry-less Miami Heat on Monday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors are heading south for a date with the Miami Heat on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

What to Watch For

  • This much-anticipated game has been somewhat spoiled by the fact that Kyle Lowry will be out for personal reasons. It was expected to be Lowry's first game against his former team but that will have to wait until Jan. 29 when the Raptors play the Heat again in Miami.
  • Which Raptors team is going to show up Monday night? Toronto has looked great in two of its last three games, hanging with the Phoenix Suns and beating the Milwaukee Bucks. Sandwiched between those games, however, was an ugly loss to the Detroit Pistons. Toronto usually plays up to its opponent and the Heat are certainly very good, but a letdown game should never be too surprising at this point.
  • Toronto's bench production has been up-and-down lately, but Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Justin Champagnie all contributed defensively against the Bucks. The offense is still a work in progress, but any help off the bench will be much appreciated especially if Gary Trent Jr. can't play.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch while Trent is listed as questionable.

Recommended Articles

Miami has ruled out Lowry, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, and Markieff Morris. Bam Adebayo is questionable.  

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 211.5

Further Reading

Raptors trio shows Toronto's playoff potential in come-from-behind victory over Bucks

Dwane Casey says Fred VanVleet is a Kyle Lowry clone: 'He should be an All-Star'

Justin Champagnie is wowing the Raptors in the most unusual fashion

USATSI_15471112_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

25 seconds ago
USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Scottie Barnes Returns, Khem Birch Remains Out, Gary Trent Jr. Still Questionable

17 hours ago
62085726_2434204313533809_4393613834714687951_n
News

Simu Liu Jumps to Toronto's Defense, Snapping Back at Bucks Twitter

23 hours ago
USATSI_17511710_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Trio Shows Toronto's Playoff Potential in Come-From-Behind Victory Over Bucks

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes & Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_15818076_168390270_lowres
News

Dwane Casey Says Fred VanVleet is a Kyle Lowry Clone: 'He Should be an All-Star'

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17479677_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Provides an Update on His Ailing Knee

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17458508_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bucks

Jan 15, 2022