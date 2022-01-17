Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

The Toronto Raptors are heading south for a date with the Miami Heat on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

What to Watch For

This much-anticipated game has been somewhat spoiled by the fact that Kyle Lowry will be out for personal reasons. It was expected to be Lowry's first game against his former team but that will have to wait until Jan. 29 when the Raptors play the Heat again in Miami.

Which Raptors team is going to show up Monday night? Toronto has looked great in two of its last three games, hanging with the Phoenix Suns and beating the Milwaukee Bucks. Sandwiched between those games, however, was an ugly loss to the Detroit Pistons. Toronto usually plays up to its opponent and the Heat are certainly very good, but a letdown game should never be too surprising at this point.

Toronto's bench production has been up-and-down lately, but Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Justin Champagnie all contributed defensively against the Bucks. The offense is still a work in progress, but any help off the bench will be much appreciated especially if Gary Trent Jr. can't play.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch while Trent is listed as questionable.

Miami has ruled out Lowry, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, and Markieff Morris. Bam Adebayo is questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 211.5

