Kyle Lowry Returns for Raptors vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors will welcome back Kyle Lowry for Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat

The Toronto Raptors will have point guard Kyle Lowry back in the lineup Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

The 34-year-old Lowry has missed four straight games with a left thumb injury he suffered in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks last Tuesday.

His return will force a lineup shuffle for Raptors coach Nick Nurse who will likely send DeAndre' Bembry back to the bench and continue Toronto's small-ball trend with Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby as the starting unit.

The Miami Heat will have Goran Dragic in the lineup after a nine game absence. Tyler Herro remains out with a right hip contusion.

Further Reading

Toronto shows its fight in tough loss to the 76ers

Fred VanVleet is one of the league's best pound for pound shot blockers and he hates it

Raptors show they can slow down NBA's best bigs