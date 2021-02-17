Raptors Clinch Statement Victory Over Bucks

The Toronto Raptors have been searching for a statement win.

The 2020-21 season has been a rocky one for Toronto. They've repeatedly found ways to lose games and too often to the NBA's worst teams. Coming into Tuesday night, Toronto had gone just 1-4 against the Eastern Conference's best teams with the one victory coming against the Brooklyn Nets on a very very strange evening. But now, thanks to a 124-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, the Raptors have their first true statement win.

It wasn't just a big win for this season, but it may have been a crucial victory for Toronto's future. The Raptors pulled off the win relying almost entirely on their young core. While Kyle Lowry provided a spark in the first half, scoring 15 points before the break, the 34-year-old point guard was forced to leave the game with a tweaked left ankle.

With their leader sidelined, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and a newly healthy OG Anunoby led the way for Toronto. It certainly wasn't easy. VanVleet was asked to play almost the entire second half, but he responded admirably, showing why he's worth every penny of that $85 million extension he signed in the offseason. He battled through exhaustion to tally a team-high 33 points including five 3-pointers.

Siakam did a little bit of everything for Toronto, scoring 23 points to go with 13 rebounds, and six assists. He was joined in double figures by Anunoby, Norman Powell, Lowry, and Chris Boucher.

Must See: OG Anunoby And-1

Anunoby did his best Siakam impression in the fourth quarter, taking a screen from Aron Baynes and pulling off the spinorama for the and-1.

Up Next: Milwaukee Bucks

The Raptors will have an off day in Milwaukee before taking on the Bucks again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.