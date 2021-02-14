Raptors vs Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

The Toronto Raptors are expected to return OG Anunoby for Sunday's Valentine's Day tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here's how to watch

The Toronto Raptors have returned home for a Valentine's Day tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's expected to be the first game back for OG Anunoby since suffering a left calf strain against the Indiana Pacers on January 25. Anunoby practiced on Saturday and should be right back in the starting lineup on Sunday, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

For the Timberwolves, things are a little bit bleaker. D'Angelo Russell remains sidelined with left leg soreness and has already been ruled out.

Even against the 6-20 Timberwolves, Toronto might have to do some offensive adjusting Sunday night. The Raptors rank third in the NBA in 3-point shots taken per game, but no team in the league allows fewer 3-pointers than Minnesota. If Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell can continue attacking inside, it shouldn't be too much of an issue for Toronto considering Minntosta's lackluster interior defence.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Fox Sports North

Timberwolves Listen: 830 WCCO

Timberwolves Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -8.5

Moneyline: TOR -375, MIN +320

O/U: 229.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

To be announced.

