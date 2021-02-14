Raptors vs Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game
The Toronto Raptors have returned home for a Valentine's Day tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It's expected to be the first game back for OG Anunoby since suffering a left calf strain against the Indiana Pacers on January 25. Anunoby practiced on Saturday and should be right back in the starting lineup on Sunday, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.
For the Timberwolves, things are a little bit bleaker. D'Angelo Russell remains sidelined with left leg soreness and has already been ruled out.
Even against the 6-20 Timberwolves, Toronto might have to do some offensive adjusting Sunday night. The Raptors rank third in the NBA in 3-point shots taken per game, but no team in the league allows fewer 3-pointers than Minnesota. If Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell can continue attacking inside, it shouldn't be too much of an issue for Toronto considering Minntosta's lackluster interior defence.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Amalie Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Fox Sports North
Timberwolves Listen: 830 WCCO
Timberwolves Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Raptors -8.5
Moneyline: TOR -375, MIN +320
O/U: 229.5
Pick of the Game
To be announced.
Further Reading:
Payton Prichard & Semi Ojeleye were too hot for the Raptors in the road trip finale
The next few weeks should provide the Raptors with clarity ahead of the March trade deadline