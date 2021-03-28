NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Raptors Miss Out on Gorgui Dieng

The Toronto Raptors were reportedly interested in centre Gorgui Dieng, but the former Timberwolves big is joining the San Antonio Spurs
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors search for frontcourt answers will continue.

The team has missed out on signing former Minnesota Timberwolves centre Gorgui Dieng who will reportedly ink a contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Raptors had reportedly been one of at least eight teams that were pursuing Dieng after he was waived by the Timberwolves on Friday, Stein reported.

Toronto has been in the market for frontcourt depth for quite a while this season and is expected to add at least one player at some point in the next few weeks.

"I would imagine, well, we're still working hard [to add a centre]," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday. "There's some guys that'll come available in the buyout market, so I think there's still some opportunity there maybe to get some help there."

The Raptors only have 13 players signed to standard contracts on the roster and will need to add at least one player by April 8.

With Dieng off the board, LaMarcus Aldridge heading to Brooklyn, and Andre Drummond reportedly leaning toward joining the Los Angeles Lakers, the buyout big market is quickly being eaten up. However, there should be a few more players waived or bought out in the next couple of weeks who could help Toronto in the paint.

Raptors made a risky decision in keeping Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline

Masai Ujiri says attend to his contract situation in the summer

Raptors expected to add frontcourt depth in the buyout market

