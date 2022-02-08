Report: Pacers Send Domantas Sabonis to Kings for Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield

The rebuild is full steam ahead in Indiana.

The Pacers have reportedly traded Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's the second big shakeup of the day following news that the Portland Trail Blazers are sending CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans as they continue to reshape their roster.

Indiana has now made two deals ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, having already sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a first-round pick and two second-rounders.

Now all eyes will turn to Myles Turner, Indiana's 6-foot-11 big man who remains out with a lingering foot injury. The Toronto Raptors have long been connected to Turner who is among the best young 3-and-D big men in the NBA. Toronto was reportedly discussing a trade for Turner involving Goran Dragic and a first-round pick, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Turner's injury, however, has clouded his trade value as he's expected to be sidelined through the deadline.

The biggest boost for Toronto is another Eastern Conference team heading for the lottery. The Pacers are 19-36 and won't be in any playoff talks this season. They play the Raptors one more time this season in late March and that should be an easy victory for the Raptors.

Further Reading

Raptors weather Hornets storm with another character-building win

The Raptors face big decisions as the trade deadline nears

Chemistry is key as Raptors head into trade deadline week