Four Names to Know Ahead of Raptors 2020 Draft

For the first time since selecting OG Anunoby in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors will have a first round pick at their disposal during next month's draft. Sitting at No. 29 overall, the Raptors will have plenty of options, assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said Wednesday, in what is considered a very balanced class with plenty of rotation players up for grabs.

Since Masai Ujiri took over leadership duties in 2013, the Raptors have made five first round selections: Bruno Caboclo (2014), Delon Wright (2015), Jakob Pöltl (2016), Pascal Siakam (2016), and OG Anunoby (2017). These players were generally known for their length, versatility, and either their rebounding or defensive skills.

Looking ahead to the 2020 NBA Draft, here are four players who mock drafters think the Raptors will go after:

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie): Xavier Tillman

Tillman is a 21-year-old, 6-foot-8 forward out of Michigan State who averaged 13.7 points and 10.2 rebounds as a junior last year. He ranks as the 26th prospect in the draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

"There may not a better big in the draft than Tillman when it comes down to the small details, and his hard-nosed, smart approach to interior play is tailor-made for an NBA role," Woo wrote. "His strength and balance help compensate for his lack of height, and he should be able to give teams immediate help off the bench with his defensive chops, rebounding, playmaking and screen-setting. Tillman isn’t a great jump shooter, nor is he a particularly skilled scorer, but he does so many other things well that it may not matter a ton."

With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka both heading into unrestricted free agency this offseason, going after a big like Tillman makes a ton of sense for the Raptors.

CBS (Kyle Boone): Malachi Flynn

At 22 years old, the 6-foot-1 Flynn is a bit of an older prospect. He spent his first two years of college at Washington State before transferring to San Diego State for his junior year. He averaged 17.6 points on 44.1% shooting and 37.3% 3-point shooting with 5.1 assists with the Aztecs last season and is ranked as the 28th prospect by Woo.

"San Diego State’s unexpected dominance was due in large part to Flynn, who appears well-suited for an NBA role with his rock-solid guard play," Woo wrote. "His feel and toughness leave some room for optimism that he can be more than just a great college player, particularly given how good he’s been operating in ball screens, and the fact he can also operate effectively off the catch. Flynn’s perimeter shooting can improve, but he’s dangerous enough to set up the drive, and comfortable finishing with both hands. There are no huge holes in his game, and he offers an appealing degree of floor as a backup guard who can give a team minutes early on, as well as some upside due to his savvy and intangibles."

The Raptors have found success with older guards in the past, scooping up Fred VanVleet and Davis after their senior seasons and Flynn certainly fits that mold.

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman): Cassius Winston

Michigan State's Winston is another one of those older guards the Raptors might be interested in. The 6-foot-1, Winston was a three-year starter for the Spartans and averaged 18.7 points on 45% shooting and 41.3% 3-point shooting with 6.8 assists over his junior and senior seasons. He ranks as the 41st prospect in the class, according to Woo.

"Winston has undeniable chops as a floor leader, and the hope is that he’ll return closer to his sparkling junior year form moving forward," Woo wrote. "His body type (and how well it will hold up in the NBA) continues to be an impediment for some scouts, but he’s a great decision-maker and situational scorer with a knack for making positive things happen. Winston profiles well as a backup point guard, but he’s likely to get picked on defensively, and his lack of athletic upside limits the value proposition here. But it won’t be a shocker if he figures out a way to stick as a second-unit playmaker."

Though his defensive limitations don't exactly fit Toronto's style, an overlooked leader who rarely makes mistakes is exactly the kind of player the Raptors have found success with.

Yahoo (Krysten Peek): Elijah Hughes

Another older prospect, the 22-year-old Hughes had a breakout season last year for Syracuse. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19 points to go with five rebounds. He ranks as the 57th prospect according to Woo.

"Hughes supplies just enough scoring, playmaking and shooting on the wing to think there’s an outside chance he can crack a roster next season," Woo wrote. "He’s not elite in any one area, and it’s tricky to assess him defensively in Syracuse’s zone, but Hughes is a solid athlete and finds ways to impact the game beyond scoring. He’s a streaky shooter and isn’t big for his position, but in a more complementary role, he could feasibly be a bench piece somewhere. Hughes is an intriguing two-way contract candidate or second-round option."

If the Raptors feel confident in Hughes' defensive abilities, he could be a sleeper in this year's class.