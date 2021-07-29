Report: Cunningham, Green, Mobley Expected to go in Order

The Detroit Pistons are expected to draft Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the NBA Draft followed by Jalen Green and Evan Mobley to Houston and Cleveland

The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the clock with the No. 4 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Even with five hours to go before the Detroit Pistons make the first pick in the draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported Cade Cunningham will be the top pick in the draft.

The 6-foot-8 Oklahoma State product has been the projected No. 1 pick for months now and nothing during the pre-draft process has changed that. Though the Pistons did look at other options, they ultimately decided to make the obvious decision and go with Cunningham.

With Cunningham off the board, the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to select Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, respectively, according to Wojnarowski.

If things continue to go as predicted the Raptors will select Jalen Suggs at No. 4. The 6-foot-4 Gonzaga guard is widely considered the fourth-best player in this year's draft, though Toronto has taken a look at other options including Florida State's Scottie Barnes who could be the surprise pick.

Considering how quiet the Raptors' front office traditionally is and the options still available either through trade or with the pick, don't expect Toronto's decision to leak before the draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

