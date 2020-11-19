SI.com
Toronto Raptors Draft Nevada's Jalen Harris At No. 59

Aaron Rose

After selecting Malachi Flynn, a 22-year-old guard in the first round, the Toronto Raptors doubled down in the second, selecting Jalen Harris, another 22-year-old combo guard with the 59th overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft.

Harris is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound redshirt junior who spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Nevada for his redshirt junior season. He averaged 21.7 points on 44.6% shooting with 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

"An appealing athlete with some juice off the dribble, Harris had a big first year at Nevada after transferring from Louisiana Tech and sitting out a season," Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo wrote of Harris. "While his game is ball-dominant and occasionally a bit wild, Harris’s athleticism and scoring instincts are impressive. He takes and makes a lot of tough shots, but will have to pick his spots better to succeed in the pros. As far as scoring is concerned, he’s a viable second-round option. But Harris will have to figure out what else he can bring to the table as a role player."

Harris and Flynn actually played each other once last year with San Diego State University besting Nevada 68-55. Harris did, however, outscore Flynn, scoring a game-high 19 points compared to Flynn's 14.

More to come.

