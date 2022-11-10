Skip to main content
Report: NBA Executive Hearing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is 'Frustrated with the Losing'

The Toronto Raptors remain among the teams monitoring the situation in Oklahoma City where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly frustrated with the losing

No matter what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says publicly, the rumors of his dissatisfaction in Oklahoma City won't go away.

Word around the NBA is that the 24-year-old Torontonian is "frustrated with the losing" in Oklahoma City and multiple teams are monitoring the situation including the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick

Gilgeous-Alexander briefly quelled those rumors over the summer, telling The Athletic's Andrew Schlecht that he believed in the Thunder organization and was expecting the team to start winning sooner rather than later. 

That optimism, however, hasn't unfolded on the court quite yet. The Thunder are 4-7, tied for the sixth worst record in the NBA, and have lost four straight games as of Thursday.

While Toronto may be interested in a deal, as TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported, it's hard to see the Raptors finding a way to pry Gilgeous-Alexander loose anytime soon. It would take a massive package of prospects and picks to sway to Thunder into a deal for their franchise centerpeice who is now averaging 31.6 points and 5.6 assists per game in the first year of a massive five-year extension.

Masai Ujiri has never traded multiple first-round picks in a single trade nor ever swung a deal with Thunder general manager Sam Presti. Assuming the Raptors remain unwilling to move Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year and most valuable asset, a deal for Gilgeous-Alexander shouldn't be expected this season.

