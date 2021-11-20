Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Report: Unvaccinated Athletes Will be Prohibited From Entering Canada
    The Canadian government will prohibit unvaccinated athletes from entering the country beginning on January 15
    New federal legislation will reportedly give the Toronto Raptors a big of a home-court advantage in the new year.

    According to the minister of public safety Marco Mendicino, unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada as of January 15.

    "As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and amateur athletes," he said, per the CBC.

    Professional athletes have so far been granted national interest exemptions, allowing them to cross the border as long as they adhere to strict quarantine rules upon arrival in Canada. NBA players are only allowed to leave their hotel for team activities. Any violation of those rules could result in up to six months in prison and/or a fine of $750,000.

    NBA players have largely been accepting of the vaccine with vaccine update over 90%, higher than the general population in both Canada and the United States. There are, however, a few notable holdouts including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving who has yet to play this season because of his unvaccinated status. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had not been vaccinated as of late September and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac had spoken out against the vaccine prior to the season.

    The Raptors reached 100% fully-vaccinated prior to the season.

    Toronto will play 16 home games after January 15.

