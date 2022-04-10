Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks

Game 82.

We've finally hit the end. The Toronto Raptors will play one final meaningless game Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have clinched the fifth seed in the conference and are therefore just playing to stay in shape Sunday night. Fred VanVleet is expected to get some run and OG Anunoby will hopefully be back, but don't expect too many minutes for the regulars. Instead, keep an eye on how they look in terms of health and rhythm.

More important to Toronto than the game in New York is what's going on elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. If Boston beats Memphis, the Raptors will open their playoffs in Philadelphia. Conversely, if the Celtics lose to the Grizzlies and the 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons, Toronto will head to Boston to open the playoffs.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Anunoby as questionable.

The Knicks will be without R.J. Barrett, Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, and Kemba Walker. Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, and Quentin Grimes are all questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5.

Further Reading

Raptors put on a show for Toronto in final home game of the season to clinch victory

Pascal Siakam puts stamp on All-NBA case as Raptors show they're ready for the 76ers

Hawks players explain why the Raptors are one of the NBA's most annoying teams to face