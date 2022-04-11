Raptors End Successful Season as Attention Turns Toward the 76ers and the Playoffs

It's been a long time since the Toronto Raptors had this much fun in the regular season.

Let's be honest, last year in Tampa was a wash. The team never quite got settled and it wasn't long before the reverse standings were more important than the playoff picture. Even before that, though, the regular season usually felt a little irrelevant. After so many playoff disappointments there was sort of a 'show me what you can do in the playoffs' vibe around the organization. Sure, 50 win seasons were nice, but could they win it all?

This year has been totally different. We're back to the 2013-14 days when the plucky upstart Raptors took the league by surprise and snuck into the playoffs. This 2021-22 group is young and exciting and no matter what happens in the playoffs, the season is a success.

"When we started the season and everyone picked us 11th, I was like, ‘No way, this is a playoff team,’" Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. "I put those expectations on them all and the coaching staff and here we are."

Sunday's 105-94 marked Game 82 of the season and proved Nurse right. Pascal Siakam took a step forward. Fred VanVleet took a step forward. OG Anunoby improved his game despite his injuries this year. Gary Trent Jr. became a better defender and a more reliable scorer. Precious Achuwa became a three-point marksman. Chris Boucher learned how to perfect his role. Oh, and Scottie Barnes might win the Rookie of the Year award.

“They didn’t get too high or too low. They just kind of kept playing. I think we played hard. They’ve grown a lot defensively. Guys are getting better individually. That always helps," Nurse said. "We were able to win the games, man. That’s what it’s all about in this league.”

Now comes a whole new challenge. Next week the playoffs will tipoff and the Raptors will venture down south to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. It's a matchup they can't be too upset about considering the other options and Toronto's track record against Joel Embiid and company. They've gone 3-1 against the 76ers this season and even if Philly is favored, Toronto is certainly going to like its chances.

"It's a good matchup for us, but honestly, I'm just happy to be in the playoffs," said Chirs Boucher who led the Raptors with 21 points on Sunday.

Anunoby Returns

OG Anunoby made a brief return to the court Sunday night to get back in a rhythm before the post-season. It wasn't anything too impressive. He missed his first three three-pointers, but settled in and finished the night with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting in 25 minutes.

Griffin Takes Over Head Coaching Duties

Assistant coach Adrian Griffin took over the reins as head coach with Nick Nurse feeling a little under the weather. It wasn't related to COVID-19, Griffin said, and Nurse will be fine.

Up Next: Philadelphia 76ers

The Raptors will open the playoffs next week in Philadelphia. While the schedule has yet to officially be announced, expect Toronto to play on April 16.

76ers' defensive star Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible to play in Toronto presumably due to his vaccine status.