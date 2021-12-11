Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Raptors Starters do Just Enough to Overcome Another Disappointing Bench Performance vs. Knicks
    Publish date:

    Raptors Starters do Just Enough to Overcome Another Disappointing Bench Performance vs. Knicks

    The Toronto Raptors offense struggled all night but the defense clamped down late in a victory over the New York Knicks
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors offense struggled all night but the defense clamped down late in a victory over the New York Knicks

    How would the Toronto Raptors respond?

    That was the question coming into Friday night's game against the New York Knicks. Wednesday night's showing had been unacceptable and if not for a COVID-19 scare Thursday there would have been a long day of practice. Toronto had fallen into a concerning pattern of effortless performances, Fred VanVleet said following Wednesday's game. That was unacceptable.

    Well, on a night where the bench once again failed to show up, Toronto's starters did just barely enough, putting the clamps on the Knicks late and eking out a far-from-pretty 90-87 victory Friday night.

    A savvy double team from Fred VanVleet did just enough to both Julius Randle's would-be game-winner and Gary Trent Jr. nailed one of two free-throws to clinch the victory.

    Recommended Articles

    Toronto’s starters led the way in the first half, swarming the Knicks and holding New York to a pitiful 23% shooting in the first quarter, as the Raptors jumped up by 20 just ten minutes into the game. But that, of course, wouldn't last. When Toronto's bench checked in everything went haywire. The Pascal Siakam and the bench lineup couldn’t generate any offense and the Knicks quickly pulled even.

    Enter VanVleet.

    All season, VanVleet has been a stabilizing force for Toronto. Even without scoring, he facilitates the offense and gets stops at the other end with his pesky All-Defense caliber hands. Back-to-back steals from VanVleet and an end-to-end Giannis Antetokounmpo-esque transition dunk from Scottie Barnes not only erased that Knicks lead but put Toronto up five.

    Siakam Struggles

    Siakam’s hot shooting of late came to a screeching halt Friday night as he puttered his way through 3-for-18 shooting performance. He missed ten mid-range jumpers including what would have been a game-sealing shot in the final seconds.

    Highlight of the Night

    Barnes somehow saw through a forest of bodies to find VanVleet for a catch-and-shoot three.

    Up Next: Sacramento Kings

    The Raptors will wrap up their road trip on Monday night when the Sacramento Kings come to town.

    USATSI_17333944_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Starters do Just Enough to Overcome Another Disappointing Bench Performance vs. Knicks

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17302170_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Superfan Will Miss 1st Ever Raptors Home Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17236592_168390270_lowres
    News

    3 Raptors Trade Scenarios for Myles Turner: Pacers Writer Analyzes

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17268978_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fitting Myles Turner into the Raptors' System May not be as Simple as it Seems

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17076764_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Knicks

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_13429096_168390270_lowres (3)
    News

    Masai Ujiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_17161066_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Latest Injury Report Clear of COVID-19 Issues

    Dec 9, 2021
    Loss to Thunder
    News

    Watch: Fred VanVleet & Nick Nurse Rip Into Raptors' Effort Level

    Dec 9, 2021