Raptors Starters do Just Enough to Overcome Another Disappointing Bench Performance vs. Knicks

How would the Toronto Raptors respond?

That was the question coming into Friday night's game against the New York Knicks. Wednesday night's showing had been unacceptable and if not for a COVID-19 scare Thursday there would have been a long day of practice. Toronto had fallen into a concerning pattern of effortless performances, Fred VanVleet said following Wednesday's game. That was unacceptable.

Well, on a night where the bench once again failed to show up, Toronto's starters did just barely enough, putting the clamps on the Knicks late and eking out a far-from-pretty 90-87 victory Friday night.

A savvy double team from Fred VanVleet did just enough to both Julius Randle's would-be game-winner and Gary Trent Jr. nailed one of two free-throws to clinch the victory.

Toronto’s starters led the way in the first half, swarming the Knicks and holding New York to a pitiful 23% shooting in the first quarter, as the Raptors jumped up by 20 just ten minutes into the game. But that, of course, wouldn't last. When Toronto's bench checked in everything went haywire. The Pascal Siakam and the bench lineup couldn’t generate any offense and the Knicks quickly pulled even.

Enter VanVleet.

All season, VanVleet has been a stabilizing force for Toronto. Even without scoring, he facilitates the offense and gets stops at the other end with his pesky All-Defense caliber hands. Back-to-back steals from VanVleet and an end-to-end Giannis Antetokounmpo-esque transition dunk from Scottie Barnes not only erased that Knicks lead but put Toronto up five.

Siakam Struggles

Siakam’s hot shooting of late came to a screeching halt Friday night as he puttered his way through 3-for-18 shooting performance. He missed ten mid-range jumpers including what would have been a game-sealing shot in the final seconds.

Highlight of the Night

Barnes somehow saw through a forest of bodies to find VanVleet for a catch-and-shoot three.

Up Next: Sacramento Kings

The Raptors will wrap up their road trip on Monday night when the Sacramento Kings come to town.