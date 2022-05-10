Skip to main content
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Finishes 8th in Coach of the Year Voting

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse finished eighth in Coach of the Year voting behind Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It appears Nick Nurse's coaching job with the Toronto Raptors is still flying a little under the radar

Nurse received just two votes for the NBA's Coach of the Year award, a second-place vote and a third-place vote, for a total of four points, the eighth-most of all recipients. It tied him with his former assistant coach Chris Finch, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves who received four third-place votes.

Phoenix's Monty Williams took home the hardware, earning 81 first-place votes and finishing with 458 total points, 188 more than Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins who came second.

Williams led the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season, a 78.0 win percentage, up from 70.8 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

While Nurse's Raptors may not have had the best season in the league, Toronto outperformed its preseason expected win total by 13 games and improved from a 37.5% win percentage in 2020-21 to 58.5% this past season. He led the team while dealing with the most restrictive COVID-19 laws of any NBA city that at times required the Raptors to play without fans in their home arena.

Nurse won the award in 2019-20, his second year with the organization, on the heels of his 2018-19 championship run in Toronto.

