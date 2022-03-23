Nick Nurse Provides an Update on OG Anunoby & Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors got some good news on the injury front Wednesday morning.

OG Anunoby returned to practice and is "getting closer," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It's unclear what exactly that means, but he shouldn't be too far away.

The plan, Nurse said, is to ramp up Anunoby before the playoffs. He doesn't want to throw the 24-year-old forward into big minutes right before the playoffs considering he's hasn't played since before the All-Star break.

"I think he would need more than a couple (games)," Nurse said. "Hope he can get into five of them or something."

Anunoby isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though.

Gary Trent Jr. did not participate in practice Wednesday, but two sets of X-rays both came back negative.

"That turned out to be better news than we were possibly thinking," Nurse said.

It'll come down to Trent's pain tolerance, Nurse said. The hyperextended left big toe is still quite sore and bothering him and it also sounds unlikely Trent will play Thursday.

Malachi Flynn also did not participate in practice, though he was seen taking shots in a t-shirt at the end of practice.

Further Reading

Raptors examining 'a few different things' to get Fred VanVleet healthy & ready for the playoffs

Nick Nurse speaks highly of Armoni Brooks with 10-day contract nearing its end

DeMar DeRozan may have ended Toronto's hopes for the 5th seed as Bulls cruise past Raptors

Nick Nurse explains how Precious Achiuwa can take advantage of opposing centers