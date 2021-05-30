Trail Blazers Fans Chant Norman Powell's Name After Career Night

Former Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has acquainted himself quite well to Portland Trail Blazers fans after a 29-point playoff performance against Denver

The Norman Powell trade certainly seems to be working out for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The former Toronto Raptors guard broke out Saturday night for a game-high 29 points in a dominant 115-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets to even Portland's first-round playoff series up at 2-2.

As the game came to an end, fans in Portland began chanting Powell's name.

His 29 points tied his playoff career-high set last season in Toronto's 150-122 beatdown of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of last year's playoffs.

While Powell's numbers have dipped a little bit since the March 25th trade, he's still well on his way to earning a massive payday this summer when he hits unrestricted free agency. Toronto was unwilling to pay his price and opted to move him for Gary Trent Jr. and now the question becomes will Portland pay up to retain one of the NBA's most efficient scorers?

Powell and the Trail Blazers will be right back at it on Tuesday when they head to Denver for Game 5 of their series.

