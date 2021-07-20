Report: Norman Powell Declining Player Option, Remains top Priority for Trail Blazers

Former Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell will head to free agency this summer and is expected to be heavily pursued by the Portland Trail Blazers next year

Former Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell appears to be heading for a massive raise this summer.

The 28-year-old soon-to-be free agent will reportedly turn down his $11.6 million player option and test the open market this season after spending his 2020-21 campaign with the Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Despite so much uncertainty surrounding Portland's future and Damian Lillard's long-term commitment to the organization, the Trail Blazers are widely expected to re-sign Powell, according to both Haynes and The Athletic's John Hollinger.

Powell averaged a career-high 18.6 points on 47.7% shooting and an astonishing 41.1% three-point shooting. Even as a somewhat one-dimensional player, he is certainly one of the league's best pure scorers and should get paid accordingly this summer.

If Powell doesn't return to Portland, he's expected to have multiple other suitors, Haynes reported.

Powell spent the first five and a half seasons with the Raptors before Toronto moved him at the 2021 trade deadline for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

