Disappointment Continues for Raptors Whose Offense Goes Silent in Loss to Magic

The Toronto Raptors couldn't generate anything offensively and now face some tough decisions following an embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic

The Toronto Raptors are heading toward a crossroads.

This isn't a bad team. This same group went 48-34 last season and went toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs a year ahead of what anyone expected. At the same time, though, this team isn't living up to expectations. Two straight losses to the tanking Orlando Magic including a 111-99 loss on Sunday proved again that Toronto just isn't good enough right now.

The issues for this team are the same ones that existed last season. The defense is fine when it's causing turnovers, but miscommunication and miscues create too many opportunities for opposing teams. A risky gamble on a steal by Thad Young midway through the fourth quarter let Franz Wagner nail a wide-open three-pointer. Another lapse on the next possession for Orlando left Wagner wide-open again, sticking the Magic to a 16-point lead.

On the other end, Toronto's offense is fine in transition and on the offensive glass but put the Raptors in the half-court and they're a disaster. They ranked 26th in half-court scoring last season and this year they've gotten worse.

Coming into Sunday night, they ranked dead last in the NBA in half-court, generating just 89.1 points per 100 half-court possessions. That number plummets to 83.9 when Pascal Siakam has been off the court this season. For comparison, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit at 90.2 when their best player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench, per Cleaning the Glass.

Fred VanVleet's inability to hit three-pointers these days and a left hip injury for O.G. Anunoby have left Toronto bereft of reliable three-point shooting. When you're giving up 14 three-pointers on the defensive end, shooting just 6-for-25 isn't going to cut it.

More concerning is Scottie Barnes' lack of aggressiveness this season. Without Anunoby and with Pascal Siakam limited due to foul trouble, Toronto needed a big night from the sophomore forward. Instead, Barnes was held to just 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting and missed a crucial three-pointer late in the fourth that would have cut Orlando's lead down to seven.

Gary Trent Jr. Stays Hot as a Starter

It doesn't always look pretty with Gary Trent Jr., but when he's on, he can light it up in a hurry. For him, that usually means a few too many of his tough pull-up mid-range jumpers, but on nights when the offense struggles, Trent is one of the few players who will take and make tough shots.

That was the case Sunday in Trent's return to the starting lineup for the first time since late November. No Anunoby and Siakam limited meant Trent needed to do his thing. He had 11 of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter, nailing a pair of three-pointers and finishing the night 8-for-18 from the field.

Koloko Gets Benched

It's hard to be disappointed in Christian Koloko's production so far this season. For a rookie second-round pick, he's been impressive, playing in every game this season and starting in 15 of them. But he's just not ready for NBA rotation minutes.

His defense is far too foul-prone and his offense is virtually non-existent. Yes, he'll get a few blocks and can be a solid interior presence, but he needs a lot of work. A stint with the 905 is probably on the horizon for the young center.

