OG Anunoby Downgraded to Out, Thad Young & Fred VanVleet both Questionable

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to push OG Anunoby back too soon.

The organization has been going over its options with Anunoby who has been battling through a fractured right ring finger for quite some time now. After seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles on Monday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said the team was going to sit down and decide whether or not Anunoby would be better off playing through the injury or giving it about two weeks to fully recover. While no decision has officially been announced, Anunoby has been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons, the team announced.

"We're just waiting to determine," Nurse said Tuesday. "He's able to play on it and they said probably within two weeks it will be fully healed. So we're just trying to decide what route we're going to take there."

Toronto has also listed Fred VanVleet as questionable as he continues to deal with right knee soreness that's plagued him since before the All-Star break. He's missed the last two games for Toronto as the Raptors try to give him a little bit of time off.

Thad Young also popped up on Toronto's injury report Thursday afternoon as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

D.J. Wilson has been ruled out with left knee soreness.

