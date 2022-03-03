Skip to main content
Report: OG Anunoby Expected to be Sidelined for 2 Weeks

The Toronto Raptors will keep OG Anunoby sidelined for the next two weeks to allow for his fractured finger to heal

The Toronto Raptors appear to have made a decision on OG Anunoby.

After consultation with both Raptors team doctors and a pair of hand specialists, the Raptors have reportedly decided to take a cautious approach with Anunoby's fractured right ring finger and will keep the 24-year-old forward sidelined for the next two weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's unclear when exactly Anunoby suffered the injury, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. Doctors believe he may have been playing with the fracture for three or four months, Nurse said.

An X-Ray following the All-Star break revealed the slight fracture and subsequent testing has led the Raptors to believe a two-week break would be in Anunoby's best interest.

"It’s getting better. The specialist said it was nearly healed. It’s getting better every day," Nurse said. "He’s able to play on it. They said probably within two weeks it would be fully healed, so I guess we’re just trying to decide which route we’re going to take.”

With Anunoby sidelined, the Raptors have turned to Khem Birch in the starting lineup. He's been a little inconsistent lately, with more lowlights than highlights, so expect Precious Achiuwa and Thad Young to chip in while Anunoby is out.

The two-week timetable should have Anunoby back around Saint Patrick's Day and Toronto's March 18 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

