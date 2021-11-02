OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

The goal for the Toronto Raptors this season is to outshoot teams by five field goals every night.

The analytics suggest that's what it takes to be a successful team in the NBA. If you can get five more possessions, take five more shots than your opposition you should win most games, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last week. So that's what Toronto has dedicated itself to this season. The Raptors want to outwork opposing teams, force turnovers, grab offensive rebounds, and, at the very least, get up five extra shot attempts up.

That philosophy was the recipe for success on Monday night against the New York Knicks. Despite getting outshot from behind the arc by the NBA's best three-point shooting team, Toronto just kept clawing away, trying to eke out more possessions, and waiting for the Knicks' lights-out shooting to cool. When it did, the Raptors went on their run own, outshooting the Knicks 99 to 76 as OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. led the way to a 113-104 victory over the Knicks.

Anunoby Sets Career High

Almost everything that could go wrong for Toronto in the first half did go wrong. The Raptors couldn't get out to shooters fast enough and the Knicks jumped out to a 15 point lead in the second quarter. If not for OG Anunoby, it would have been too much to overcome, but the 24-year-old forward into The Guy for Toronto. He did it the old fashion way, nailing mid-range jumpers before stretching his range out to behind the arc.

His 19 first-half points were a savior for Toronto early. He and Trent helped spark a 24-13 run in the second quarter, to pull the Raptors to within just four. When the second half rolled around, Anunoby provided the knockout punch scoring 17 of his career-high 36 points after the break.

Precious Benched in 3rd

Precious Achiuwa broke the cardinal rule Monday night. After going end to end for an ill-advised layup attempt in the second quarter, Achiuwa doubled down on the next possession taking a contested mid-range jumper that airballed. It was the continuation of a worrisome trend from the 22-year-old who continues to be too aggressive taking contested shots rather than passing out early in the shot clock.

His inability to score, shooting 1-for-6 in the first half coupled with his rebounding deficiencies against Mitchell Robinson forced Toronto to turn to Khem Birch for most of the second night. Birch had no such trouble, stuffing the score sheet with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He was a team-high plus-20 on the night.

Considering Birch has now outplayed Achiuwa in terms of performance and minutes in each of the last two games, it's time for Nurse to make a starting lineup swap and get the veteran in ahead of the struggling sophomore.

Svi Starts

With Scottie Barnes sidelined due to a right thumb sprain, Nurse bumped Svi Mykhailiuk into the starting lineup. It wasn't all that surprising considering how much Nurse likes keeping his bench units together. He didn't want to break up Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, and Khem Birch, and therefore starting Mykhailiuk was the obvious choice.

Mykhailiuk had 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

Up Next: Washington Wizards

The Raptors will have the day off before taking on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.