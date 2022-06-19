Skip to main content
Raptors Still Favorites to Keep OG Anunoby, but Portland Leads Outsiders, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors remain the favorites to keep OG Anunoby this summer, while the Portland Trail Blazers sit in second, Vegas says

Even as rumors about OG Anunoby swirl this summer, Vegas knows it remains highly unlikely the Toronto Raptors move on from the 24-year-old forward anytime soon.

Toronto is listed as heavy -700 favorites to keep Anunoby next season, conveying an 87.5% probability, according to Bodog. The Portland Trail Blazers are a distant second at +600, followed by the Utah Jazz at +1000, and Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns at +1200 each.

The Raptors have shown no interest in trading Anunoby despite reporting from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer suggesting Anunoby's people are gauging his trade value with rival teams.

Toronto assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said he's not aware of any discontent from Anunoby about his role in the organization.

"Not at all," he said. "Those sorts of discussions and feelings are a little above my paygrade, but I can tell you from my seat, yeah, it's definitely something that I have no comment on, because I don't see any reason why any of that's real."

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has reportedly conveyed a desire to play with Anunoby next season. It's made the Raptors forward a priority offseason target for Portland, according to Fischer.

Utah and Phoenix are both listed as possible destinations due to Toronto's perceived interest in Rudy Gobert and Deandre Ayton, two centers who could be moved this summer.

