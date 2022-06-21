Bobby Webster Shoots Down OG Anunoby Trade Rumors

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster says there's nothing noteworthy about the OG Anunoby trade rumors

The Toronto Raptors haven't waivered in their messaging regarding OG Anunoby this summer: He's not going anywhere.

Despite rumors that the Raptors forward has grown frustrated with his role in the organization, first reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Toronto remains steadfast that there are no issues within the team.

"Obviously (we) have great communication with OG," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Tuesday. "I think he’s even up here now."

Webster declined to comment much further on the situation.

"Obviously, it doesn’t make sense to get into all the trade speculation, right? I think if we talked about every call we got or trade that was discussed we’d be here for hours," Webster said. "I don’t think it’s all that noteworthy."



Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman made similar comments earlier in the month, suggesting he's not aware of any turmoil regarding Anunoby.

As for moving Anunoby ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft, Webster said it's been difficult to work out players expected to go near the top of the draft. Agents typically exercise a lot of control over where their players work out and Toronto hasn't had an easy time bringing in the draft's top-ranked players.

"The joke is, I think Dan, told me, he said, you know, talk to the agents and they have 45 guys that they say are going in the top 33 so they will work out for us. Something's got to give," Webster said.

