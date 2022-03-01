Raptors Discuss Goran Dragic Situation Ahead of his Return to Toronto

Goran Dragic is going to hear it tonight from Toronto Raptors fans.

The animosity from the fans has been building for months now. Like it or not, the 35-year-old Brooklyn Nets guard has become Public Enemy No. 1 in Toronto having, at least to some extent, spurned the Raptors to play for a more competitive team this season. (NOTE: The Raptors are two games up on Brooklyn in the East)

The truth of Dragic's departure from the Raptors lies somewhere in between Dragic's tale of events and Toronto's narrative. There's no doubt that Dragic showed up in training camp and was a good soldier and a quality teammate in Toronto. That's been expressed repeatedly by Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Dragic's former Raptors teammates alike.

"It was short-lived while he was with us, but just being a point guard I was kind of in his ear a little bit while he was here," Raptors guard Malachi Flynn said Monday. "Just picking things from him. He's a vet, been in the league 15 years. So just off of that, I know he has a lot of knowledge. So we definitely caught up before the game."

But after a slow start to the season, Toronto decided to go in a different direction, benching Dragic in favor of playing younger prospects. At the time, the Raptors seemed to be heading for another rebuilding year and not an eventual play-in/playoff berth.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along in Toronto. They said they wanted to go young. They didn’t see me be part of that team,” Dragic said during his introductory press conference in Brooklyn. “We agreed that I’ll go home to be with my family and my kids until everything resolves.”

Raptors president Masai Ujiri echoed Dragic following the trade deadline, saying the organization wanted to develop its young player and Dragic respected that.

Could things have been handled better? For sure. Had Dragic not posted videos working out from the Miami Heat's facility or shown up at Heat games while still being paid by the Raptors, things probably would have gone a little more smoothly. But that's in the past now.

"So listen, I like him as a person I really like him as a player and have done so for a long time," Nurse said pre-game Monday. "So not that big a deal from my standpoint."

Fans can do as they please. With Scotiabank Arena back to full capacity, it should be a fun one Tuesday night. But a word of advice, enjoy the game and don't worry too much about Dragic.

