Fred VanVleet Shows All-Star Skills as Raptors Winning Streak Continues vs. Bulls

It's a good thing Fred VanVleet is a procrastinator.

Normally the Toronto Raptors' 27-year-old guard would be spending his All-Star break on a beach somewhere hot. It had been his plan last year before he came down with COVID-19 and was forced into isolation for two weeks. This year, though, he decided to wait before making plans.

"I’m going somewhere regardless I can guarantee you that and it won’t be a Toronto beach," VanVleet joked prior to Thursday's announcement.

Well, hopefully VanVleet enjoys the southern shores of Lake Erie because the Raptors' 6-foot-1 lead guard will be heading to Cleveland later this month for his first NBA All-Star Game.

The news broke just moments before tip-off in Toronto's 127-120 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet found out during pre-game warmups and was immediately swarmed by his teammates, none happier than Pascal Siakam, the former All-Star who was left off the All-Star game roster. Moments later, DeMar DeRozan came over with a big brother hug for his former teammate.

Drake and his son, Adonis, capped off the congratulations with a hug and some props pre-game.

It was an honor certainly well deserved from VanVleet whose story has been nothing short of remarkable. He became the first undrafted player to earn an All-Star Game nod since Ben Wallace in 2006 and just the fifth undrafted player in NBA history.

Against the Bulls, VanVleet overcame a dreadful shooting start to do what he's done all season. He nailed big-time shots in the second half, stepping up when the Raptors needed buckets with deep threes and nifty kick-out passes on dribble penetration to find open shooters. His biggest play of the night, however, came in overtime when he found Gary Trent Jr. with a cross-court pass for the dagger, a three-pointer to put Toronto up five.

VanVleet finished the night with 21 points and nine assists.

Siakam Responds to Snub

Siakam may not have shown any All-Star Game disappointment pre-game, but his performance on the court certainly looked like he had something to prove.

He continues to play the best basketball of his career by attacking teams in all aspects of the game. He started things off with a driving floater and his killer step-back jumper, then got to his playmaking ways with a sneaky feed inside to OG Anunoby and a lob over the top of Chicago's front defender and into the hands of Precious Achiuwa for an easy dunk.

In the fourth, he nailed a step-back jumper over Nikola Vucevic to put Toronto up five and then locked down DeRozan at the other end, forcing the former Raptor into a tough mid-range attempt.

He finished the night with three assists shy of a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Birch Returns

Khem Birch made his return from nose surgery against the Bulls wearing a clear facemask to protect his nose. He missed 10 straight games and grabbed a quick offensive board upon checking in the second quarter. That, however, was just about the extent of his impact in five minutes played.

Up Next: Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors will conclude this four-games-in-five-nights stretch on Friday night when the Atlanta Hawks come to town for the second night of a back-to-back.