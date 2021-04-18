Nick Nurse Tries to Explain Raptors Strange Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors' recent injury reports are raising questions as Pascal Siakam pops up with a shoulder injury and Kyle Lowry continues to rest

The Toronto Raptors have had some very strange injury reports lately.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has repeatedly said Kyle Lowry is still recovering from a toe injury despite being listed as out due to rest. On Sunday, however, Nurse said it was not toe-related.

"I guess his toe is better and he's able to play but he's resting," Nurse said.

Equally strange is Pascal Siakam's new shoulder injury. Just two days after Siakam missed Friday's game due to rest, the 27-year-old popped up on Toronto's injury report with a shoulder injury. Nurse said he isn't sure when the injury occurred and never spoke to Siakam about it.

In Fred VanVleet's case, he'll miss Sunday night with a hip injury that has continued to both him since April 2. He did return to the lineup on Friday and would have been available to play last Wednesday if not for his one-game suspension.

"He certainly played at not 100%," Nurse said. "Well, he didn't feel that great during the game and he felt a little worse the next day, so we're gonna hold him out today."

All of this comes in the wake of the Raptors being fined $25,000 by the NBA for failing to comply with the league's injury reporting protocols. Toronto had initially reported OG Anunoby as out due to rest on Friday before changing it to a left calf injury.

"I've been told we kind of screwed it up administratively in the way we got it to the league or whatever. So that's a mistake we made, and pay for it," Nurse said.

