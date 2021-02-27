Report: Pascal Siakam Out Through All-Star Break

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly be without foward Pascal Siakam through the all-star break due to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly be without forward Pascal Siakam through the All-Star Break due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 26-year-old will miss Toronto's final three games prior to the break after receiving an inconclusive COVID-19 test earlier in the week, as Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported on Friday.

It's unclear if Siakam's COVID-19 issues are at all related to the issues Toronto's coaching staff is dealing with. Head coach Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches were ruled out of Friday night's game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

"It could be. We don't know yet," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday pre-game. "So I think, obviously, the NBA is being extremely careful here. It's early in what's going on here, so I think we're all being conscientious and not taking any risks, so I think that's more of what's going on. But, you know, TBD, we'll see what tomorrow brings us as we're all diligently getting tested and awaiting the results every day."

One coach, as Grange reported, has tested positive for COVID-19 while the others were close contacts.

The Raptors are scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and then wrap up their first-half schedule on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. The second half of their season will begin on March 11 at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

