NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Through All-Star Break

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly be without foward Pascal Siakam through the all-star break due to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly be without forward Pascal Siakam through the All-Star Break due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 26-year-old will miss Toronto's final three games prior to the break after receiving an inconclusive COVID-19 test earlier in the week, as Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported on Friday.

It's unclear if Siakam's COVID-19 issues are at all related to the issues Toronto's coaching staff is dealing with. Head coach Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches were ruled out of Friday night's game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

"It could be. We don't know yet," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday pre-game. "So I think, obviously, the NBA is being extremely careful here. It's early in what's going on here, so I think we're all being conscientious and not taking any risks, so I think that's more of what's going on. But, you know, TBD, we'll see what tomorrow brings us as we're all diligently getting tested and awaiting the results every day."

One coach, as Grange reported, has tested positive for COVID-19 while the others were close contacts.

The Raptors are scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and then wrap up their first-half schedule on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. The second half of their season will begin on March 11 at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Further Reading

No Nick Nurse, no problem for the Raptors as Sergio Scariolo clinches 1st NBA win

Kyle Lowry is carrying over a tradition from Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant

Fred VanVleet is one of the league's best pound for pound shot blockers and he hates it

USATSI_15620367_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Through All-Star Break

USATSI_13663051_168390270_lowres
News

Would Kyle Lowry Make A Good Player-Coach?

USATSI_15355026_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Is Carrying Over A Tradition From Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant

USATSI_15636844_168390270_lowres
News

No Nick Nurse, No Problem As Raptors Cruise Past Rockets

USATSI_15536034_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Siakam's Test Inconclusive

USATSI_15600720_168390270_lowres
News

Sergio Scariolo To Act As Raptors Head Coach vs. Rockets

USATSI_15620367_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Ruled Out Due To Health & Safety

USATSI_15609688_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse & 5 Coaches To Miss Friday's Game Due To Health & Safety Protocols