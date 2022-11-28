Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Dalano Banton Will Play vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors will have Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and Dalano Banton back on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam is officially back for the Toronto Raptors.

After three weeks sidelined by a right adductor strain, the 28-year-old will be back on a minutes restriction Monday night to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He'll be joined by Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton who will both be back following brief absences.

The return of Siakam is going to mean some shuffling around for Toronto's offense. O.G. Anunoby had been carrying a 25.3% usage rate over the last 10 games without Siakam but that should shift closer to the 17.8% he was at prior to Siakam's injury. Even with how well Anunoby has played lately, easing his workload should make things a little smoother offensively.

"When we’re ever at our best here in Toronto is when we’re going to people that people aren’t maybe expecting us to go to and they have the ability to do the job," Nurse said Sunday morning. "You look back at that Finals run and how many different guys on different nights were producing and that’s just a sense of what the game’s giving us, what the opponent’s giving us, etc."

Barnes and Siakam will likely slide back into the starting lineup alongside Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and O.A. Anunoby with Banton off the bench.

