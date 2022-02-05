Pascal Siakam Shows He Deserves a Spot In the All-Star Game in Victory Over Hawks

Hopefully Adam Silver has TSN.

The Eastern Conference coaches got it wrong. Sure, give them credit for selecting Fred VanVleet for the All-Star Game, but the Toronto Raptors should have two All-Stars.

Just go through the top players in the Eastern Conference right now and see if you can name 12 players better than Pascal Siakam. The pool of talent is deep. That's for sure. But it doesn't take too long before Siakam's name pops up.

If this is a meritocracy, based on true performance this season, Siakam deserves a spot. He showed it Friday night with an unstoppable 21-point first quarter that stuck the Raptors a double-digit lead from which they never looked back en route to a 125-114 victory in Scotiabank Arena, Toronto's fifth straight. It moved the Raptors to 28-23 on the season, eclipsing their win total for last season in 21 fewer games.

There was simply nothing the Hawks could do to slow the 6-foot-9 Siakam who posted a game-high 33 points, beating up on whomever Atlanta sent his way. He began the game by nailing a pull-up over Clint Capela then showed off the kind of three-point shooting the Raptors haven't seen from the former All-Star in nearly two years.

When the Hawks began sending help his way, as he tormented them in the paint, he found passing lanes for a cutting Chris Boucher or kick-out passes to Gary Trent Jr.

Coming into Friday, Siakam had been averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.4 steals since returning from COVID-19 in late December. Even with his slow start to the season after his return from shoulder surgery, he remains one of just five players in the entire league averaging more than 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game this season, alongside Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"He certainly has played I think to the (All-Star) level," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Now the ball is in Silver's hands. If he was watching Friday night he would have seen Siakam's statement.

"I wish I would have made it, but it is what it is, man," Siakam said. "I've been through a lot, like the past couple of years, and I just feel like I'm definitely feeling like myself and feeling good and feeling healthy."

A last-minute All-Star Game addition this season would be extra special, Siakam said, because it would give him a chance to head to Cleveland alongside VanVleet.

"It would mean everything," Siakam said. "Just knowing like our journies. We don't have the same journey, but you can tell when like people who came from nothing to be where we are right now. Just the definition of hard work and dedication."

Assuming Kevin Durant can't play in the All-Star Game, Siakam should be his replacement. Jarrett Allen, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Jrue Holiday have all been very good this season, but Siakam deserves the spot.

VanVleet Shows All-Star Skills Too

Let's not forget about VanVleet, though. He once again turned on the jets in the second half with 18 of his 26 points after the break and found Trent for a clutch three-pointer to put Toronto up eight with just under two minutes to play.

Trade Deadline Vibes

With so many games these days, Raptors players haven't had much downtime to start dwelling on the upcoming trade deadline.

“It just seems to be not very hot of a topic," Nurse said. "There’s so much focus on rest, recovery, getting ready for the next one, I haven’t heard much thought or buzz in the locker room."

Up Next: Charlotte Hornets

Finally, some rest. The Raptors will have the weekend off to regroup before returning to the court Monday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets.