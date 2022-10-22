Pascal Siakam Wins Superstar Battle vs. Kevin Durant, but Nets' Duo Too Much for Raptors

Four months ago the Toronto Raptors faced a decision.

Kevin Durant had just demanded to be traded and calls were no doubt pouring in for the Brooklyn Nets. The ask was high, ridiculously high, and rightfully so. This is, after all, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history we're talking about who, even at 34 years old, remains as deadly as ever. For Toronto, the asking price reportedly meant parting with Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Vegas oddsmakers seemed to think a deal was close, at one point moving the Raptors to the second-most likely landing spot for Durant this year. In reality, Barnes was never on the table.

The Raptors did what they said they wanted to do, running it back with the same core, opting for continuity and development rather than some get-rich-quick scheme. Early returns have suggested Toronto can hang with the very best in the Eastern Conference, but Friday's 109-105 loss to the Nets showed why superstar talent never comes cheap.

For all that Pascal Siakam did for Toronto in a true superstar-caliber performance, playing hero ball at times and creating offensive magic in a 37-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double outing, it was the Nets' duo of Durant and Kyrie Irving that wouldn't let up. Even on a relatively quiet night for Durant, Irving carried the load into the fourth quarter, jitter-bugging his way through the Raptors' defense in the clutch. Eventually, Durant broke out, putting the dagger in the Raptors with a deadeye three-pointer with just less than a minute left.

While Durant and Irving may have clinched the victory, Siakam very well had a case to be the best player on the court in Brooklyn. He repeatedly went right at Ben Simmons in the second quarter and then showed off his playmaking skills in the fourth, assisting on three straight Raptors' buckets as Toronto tried to climb back late.

Neither Barnes nor Durant looked particularly impressive early Friday night. Durant air-balled his second attempt of the game, an 11-footer after driving past Barnes' closeout in the corner. Moments later Barnes air-balled an ill-advised 19-footer over Durant's outstretched arms. They combined for just two points in the first quarter on 1-for-7 shooting.

Durant, though, wouldn't be held down all night. An 0-for-5 start eventually turned into a 27-point performance from Durant on 8-for-18. Toronto's nine-point first-half lead vanished as Durant took over, leading the Nets on a 20-4 run before hitting back-to-back three-pointers mid-way through the third before Toronto was forced into a timeout.

Whatever was said in the brief interruption seemed to click for the Raptors who clamped down on defense and used their transition attack to spur a 15-0 run of their own. Barnes nailed his second three-pointer of the season and then found Siakam in the transition for a fastbreak slam.

The problem for Toronto is the offense still isn't reliable enough in the half-court. That run was followed by a five-minute scoreless drought in which Brooklyn pulled back ahead without Durant on the court. When Irving opened the fourth quarter with 12 of his team-high 30 points, the Raptors once again found themselves in a hole they could never quite dig out of.

New Take Foul Rules

Day'Ron Sharpe took a strange take foul in the first quarter, fouling Precious Achiuwa off a rebound to stop the fastbreak opportunity for the Raptors. Last season it would have been a dead ball but this year the league is trying to outlaw take fouls and Toronto was therefore awarded a free throw that Achiuwa missed and the ball.

Up Next: Miami Heat

The Raptors will be right back at it Saturday night when they venture down to Miami for a date with Kyle Lowry and the Heat at 8 p.m. ET.