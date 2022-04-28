Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 6: Raptors vs 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are looking to make history.

With a win Thursday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors will become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0, moving them one win away from becoming the first team to ever advance after facing a series sweep. It'll all tip-off in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

What to Watch For

Toronto's size without Fred VanVleet has given the 76ers problems over the past two games. It's allowed the Raptors to pick on mismatches with an egalitarian approach, at times even going right at Joel Embiid when he stretches out to the three-point line. If Philadelphia can't adjust, the Raptors have proven their unorthodox style of play is going to create headaches for the 76ers.

Embiid admitted following Game 5 that he let his injured thumb impact his performance. He said he wasn't aggressive enough and it proved costly for the 76ers. If Toronto can frustrate him again with their hyper-aggressive double teams and make him think about the injury, Embiid could be in for another long night.

The Raptors are shooting just 32.1% from three-point range in this series and they've been waiting for the pendulum to swing the other way one of these nights. If Toronto ever gets hot and Gary Trent Jr. can find a groove, a shooting windfall could single-handedly win a game for the Raptors.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed VanVleet as doubtful with a hip injury.

The 76ers have listed Charles Bassey as out with Mattisse Thybulle ineligible to play due to his vaccine status.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 underdogs for Game 6 and the total for the game sits at 210.5, per SISportsbook.

