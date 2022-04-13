Raptors-76ers Playoff Schedule Announced

Clear up next week's schedule, Toronto Raptors playoff basketball is coming back.

Toronto will open its playoffs schedule Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET in Philadelphia before returning to Wells Fargo Center on Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff of Game 2.

The series will then shift back to Toronto where the Raptors will play host to the 76ers on Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. ET.

If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Monday, April 25, followed by Game 6 on Thursday, April 28, and Game 7 on Saturday, April 30, with times yet to be announced for those games.

The Canadian broadcast schedule has yet to be announced, but ESPN will broadcast the opener in the United States, followed by TNT, NBATV, and TNT again, respectively.

