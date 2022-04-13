Skip to main content
Raptors-76ers Playoff Schedule Announced

Raptors-76ers Playoff Schedule Announced

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on April 16, April 18, April 20, and April 23 as the NBA announces its playoff schedule

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on April 16, April 18, April 20, and April 23 as the NBA announces its playoff schedule

Clear up next week's schedule, Toronto Raptors playoff basketball is coming back.

Toronto will open its playoffs schedule Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET in Philadelphia before returning to Wells Fargo Center on Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff of Game 2.

The series will then shift back to Toronto where the Raptors will play host to the 76ers on Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. ET.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Monday, April 25, followed by Game 6 on Thursday, April 28, and Game 7 on Saturday, April 30, with times yet to be announced for those games.

The Canadian broadcast schedule has yet to be announced, but ESPN will broadcast the opener in the United States, followed by TNT, NBATV, and TNT again, respectively.

Further Reading

76ers discuss their biggest concern ahead of Raptors matchup

Why Scottie Barnes' 3-point shooting will be the X-factor for Toronto's offense

Nick Nurse may not win Coach of the Year, but the Raptors' season has shown there's nobody better

USATSI_17940790_168390270_lowres
News

76ers Discuss Their Biggest Concern Ahead of Raptors Matchup

By Aaron Rose15 hours ago
USATSI_17898123_168390270_lowres
News

Why Scottie Barnes' 3-Point Shooting Will be the X-Factor for Toronto's Offense

By Aaron Rose19 hours ago
USATSI_18004196_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Earns 2nd Rookie of the Month Honors

By Aaron RoseApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17794311_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse May Not Win Coach of the Year, But the Raptors' Season Has Shown There's Nobody Better

By Aaron RoseApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17984035_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Nick Nurse Considered to be Lakers' Top Coaching Target

By Aaron RoseApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17941342_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Matisse Thybulle Says He's Partially Vaccinated & Unable to Play in Toronto

By Aaron RoseApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17941429_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Open Playoffs vs. 76ers: Schedule, History, & Odds

By Aaron RoseApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18059468_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors End Successful Season as Attention Turns Toward the 76ers and the Playoffs

By Aaron RoseApr 10, 2022