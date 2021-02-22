Raptors Top .500 With Statement Victory Over 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are back on track having topped the .500 mark with a statement victory over the Philadelphia 76ers

A week ago the Toronto Raptors looked like they were teetering on the edge of obscurity. They were 12-15, coming off an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and entering a five-game stretch that included four games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. If things had gone poorly, the Raptors might have folded, packed up shop, and begun the process of selling off assets ahead of the March NBA Trade Deadline.

Now, after knocking off the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers 110-103 on Sunday night, the Raptors look like legitimate Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

It's been a very strange start to the season. A 2-8 start to the year masked what appears to be a very talented team. The Raptors haven't just strung together 14-7 stretch since that woeful start, they've done it with some legitimate statement wins.

Over the past four games alone, they've done their best to hold the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and 2021 MVP contender Joel Embiid in check. On Sunday, a lot of that success had to do with Aron Baynes. The Raptors' centre came off the bench and held his own against Embiid, allowing the 76ers' star to score just 25 points on 31.6% shooting.

On the offensive end, it was Toronto's other centre who had a career night. Chris Boucher created chaos for Philadelphia's backup bigs, pulling them out of the paint and hitting 3-pointers one after another. In the fourth quarter alone he nailed three 3-pointers, scoring 11 of his 17 points in the final frame.

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam both led the way with 23 points.

The Raptors clawed out of a 12-point first-quarter hole thanks to five straight 3-pointer including a wild fadeaway desperation 3-pointer from Fred VanVleet as the shot clock expired.

