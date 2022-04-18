Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 2: Raptors at 76ers

It's time to regroup.

Everything went wrong for the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 and making matters worse, the injury report is a major concern heading into Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. But, if history has shown anything, it's that Game 1 losses don't necessarily mean it's game over for the Raptors.

What to Watch For

The Raptors were all about winning the possession battle in the regular season and in Game 1 the 76ers killed Toronto on the offensive glass. That simply cannot happen again in Game 2 and whether it's via more offensive rebounds or forcing more turnovers the Raptors are going to need to get more shots off than the 76ers to have any chance at winning.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse sent a clear message to the officials after Game 1, insisting that Joel Embiid got away with too much physicality in the opener. Toronto definitely needs to play tougher defense and get to its spots earlier, but a few more calls against the 76ers' big man would certainly favor the Raptors.

The 76ers were +4 in their minutes without Embiid on the court Saturday night and that won't work for Toronto again. If the Raptors can tread water when Embiid plays and thump the 76ers when he sits, Toronto can win, otherwise, it could be an 0-2 hole coming back home.

All the pressure Toronto sent toward James Harden and Embiid in Game 1 allowed Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to go off with an onslaught of three-pointers and blow-by drives. The Raptors aren't going to change their defense against Embiid too much, but it might be worth easing up on Harden to focus a little more on Philly's secondary players.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr, and Thad Young as doubtful.

The 76ers have listed Jaden Springer as questionable and Charles Bassey as out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +7.5 underdogs for Game 2 and the total for the game sits at 217.5, per SISportsbook.

