Raptors at Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look to finish an upsetting road trip on a high when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night

A week ago the Toronto Raptors left Tampa to start a four-game West Coast road trip. It was the start of a pivotal stretch for Toronto who had started the season 1-5 and needed to get things together in a hurry. Now, three-quarters of the way through that trip, the Raptors sit at 1-2 out West and 2-7 for the season with the second game of a back-to-back looming on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On the bright side, the Raptors appear to be making progress. They've looked much better over the past three games and Pascal Siakam specifically appears to have reverted to his old, attacking self. The problem, however, is you are what your record says you are, and right now, the Raptors aren't winning games.

"I think we are building," Kyle Lowry said following Sunday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors. "Our record is 2-7. That’s terrible. We are not this bad of a team, but we are building toward something. Just give us a little more time and that record will swing pretty drastically when we get a little bit better."

Unfortunately for Toronto, the Trail Blazers on a back-to-back are far from a pushover. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have been on a tear to start the season and with Jusuf Nurkic back in the mix, Portland appears to have refound its 2018-19 form. If Toronto can contain the Trail Blazers' guards, they'll have a chance to pull off the upset. Otherwise, it could be an upsetting finish to a disappointing road trip.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Monday, January 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Location: Moda Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Trail Blazers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Northwest

Trail Blazers Listen: Rip City Radio 6 20

Trail Blazers Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Trail Blazers -5

Moneyline: POR -195, TOR +188

O/U: 230.5

*From Action Network