Raptors Announce New NFT Collection

The Toronto Raptors will post six brand new NFTs for sale on July 23rd giving fans exclusive opportunities to interact with the team

The Toronto Raptors have unveiled a new surprise: a set of six NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Late last week, Raptors social media posted a cryptic key and the date July 23rd, 2021. It came with no explanation leading to all sorts of crazy theories about what it could possibly mean.

Well, it's nothing too crazy. The organization will release six official NFTs. Each key will unlock "exclusive perks, from first look access, signed game worn memorabilia and curated VIP experiences," according to the team. A portion of the proceeds raised from each key will be donated to the MLSE's Foundation's 'Change the Game' Initiative.

The six keys sold will represent every aspect of the organization. "The City" key will represent Toronto, "The Team" key will represent the organization and everything that goes into making the Raptors who they are behind the scenes, "The Players" key will allow fans to experience what it's like playing for the Raptors, "The Past" key will look back on what the past 27 years have been like for the organization, "The Future" key will allow fans to experience part of Toronto's next championship hunt, and finally "The Game" key will give fans an on-court experience.

The six keys will be auctioned off starting on Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. with the auction closing on Wednesday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

