Raptors Expect Precious Achiuwa to Clear COVID Protocols 'Shortly'

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to have Precious Achiuwa back out of COVID-19 protocols once his 10 days in isolation expire, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.

It's great news for the 22-year-old center who was forced into isolation following a close contact of COVID-19 at the December 5 Giants of Africa event. It suggests Achiuwa, who had been testing negative last week, never did test positive for COVID-19.

There is, however, some remaining concern about Achiuwa's right shoulder that forced him out for a pair of games prior to his COVID isolation. He's been battling right shoulder tendinitis off and on this season and the team hasn't been able to check on him to see if that has healed.

"I think it's better. He was improving. I don't know that we've been able to evaluate him because we haven't seen him for a while. No one has," Nurse said. "So hopefully with this isolation and rest he'll be ready to go with the shoulder as well."

The Raptors will have four days off before taking on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

