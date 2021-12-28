Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Precious Achiuwa & Malachi Flynn Clear COVID Protocols
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors continue to get good news ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Both Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn have cleared COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and are questionable to play against the 76ers. They're joined by Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch who all cleared protocols on Monday.

    If all five players can play, the Raptors will have nine regulars and four COVID replacements for Tuesday night. The 76ers, conversely, have three players in COVID protocols including former Raptors guard Danny Green.

    The Raptors will slowly work their returning players back into the rotation over the next few games. Dalano Banton, for example, played 23 minutes in his first game back from COVID protocols on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The returning players will certainly be on a minutes restriction until they're fully back up to speed with their conditioning.

    Trent and Siakam are listed as probable for Tuesday.

