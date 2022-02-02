Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

The Toronto Raptors will send Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa to Cleveland for the Rising Stars Game

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will send Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa to Cleveland for the Rising Stars Game

Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa will be heading to Cleveland later this month.

The two Toronto Raptors forwards will participate in the Rising Stars Game, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Barnes is one of 12 rookies to be awarded the honor. He will be joined by Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Ayo Dosunmu, Herbert Jones, Jalen Suggs, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, and Franz Wagner.

Recommended Articles

Achiuwa earned the honor alongside Saddiq Bey, Jaden McDaniels, Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, Isaac Okoro, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Stewart, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Maxey, and Jae'Sean Tate.

Barnes is the first Raptors rookie to earn a spot in the Rising Stars Game since 2008 when Jamario Moon represented the team. It's also the first time Toronto has had two players play in the game since Moon and Andrea Bargnani played together in 2008.

Further Reading

Hard work & a conversation with Nick Nurse has turned Gary Trent Jr. into a two-way difference-maker

Raptors starters continue to persevere as Gary Trent Jr. leads Toronto past Hawks

Fred VanVleet says Pascal Siakam is playing at an 'All-NBA level'

USATSI_17570378_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Khem Birch Nearing a Return 'Within a Week'

1 hour ago
USATSI_17506891_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Will Miss Raptors Return for Personal Reasons

4 hours ago
USATSI_17596047_168390270_lowres
News

Hard Work & a Conversation With Nick Nurse Has Turned Gary Trent Jr. into a Two-Way Difference-Maker

6 hours ago
USATSI_17469503_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet Post Historic Michel Jordan & Scottie Pippen-esque January

8 hours ago
USATSI_17587243_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Heat

10 hours ago
USATSI_17594998_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Starters Continue to Persevere as Gary Trent Jr. Leads Toronto Past Hawks

21 hours ago
USATSI_17505713_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Remains Out For Personal Reasons as Return to Toronto Approaches

Jan 31, 2022