Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa will be heading to Cleveland later this month.

The two Toronto Raptors forwards will participate in the Rising Stars Game, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Barnes is one of 12 rookies to be awarded the honor. He will be joined by Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Ayo Dosunmu, Herbert Jones, Jalen Suggs, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, and Franz Wagner.

Achiuwa earned the honor alongside Saddiq Bey, Jaden McDaniels, Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, Isaac Okoro, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Stewart, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Maxey, and Jae'Sean Tate.

Barnes is the first Raptors rookie to earn a spot in the Rising Stars Game since 2008 when Jamario Moon represented the team. It's also the first time Toronto has had two players play in the game since Moon and Andrea Bargnani played together in 2008.

