Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason Opener vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are officially back.

For the first time since February 2020, the Raptors will be back in Scotiabank Arena when the preseason opener tips off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

It's preseason, so don't read into anything too much. That being said, the Raptors have spent a ton of time this offseason working on shooting, especially for Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Precious Achiuwa. Any signs of improvement from them would be great to see for Toronto.

There are three roster spots still up for grabs with Yuta Watanabe, Freddie Gillespie, Sam Dekker, Reggie Perry, and Ishmail Wainright all fighting for their NBA lives. How they perform in these next few games will go a long way to deciding who sticks around this season

The fans! We've already touched on this, but the atmosphere — even for a preseason game — should be special tonight.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will be broadcasting the game on SN1 with Matt Devlin and new color commentator Alvin Williams taking the reigns.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Gary Trent Jr. as questionable with left quad soreness. Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation), Khem Birch (health and safety protocols), and Pascal Siakam (shoulder rehabilitation) are all out.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid will rest for the opener and Ben Simmons, of course, is not with the team as he continues to demand a trade.

Betting Odds

This game can be found anywhere from a toss-up to Raptors -1.5 all the way to 76ers -1.5 depending on where you bet, according to Covers. The total for the game is pretty consistent at 216.5.

