Raptors Reach 100% Fully Vaccinated

The Toronto Raptors are now 100% fully vaccinated with the final second dose having been administered

The Toronto Raptors have officially hit 100% vaccinated.

Prior to training camp, the team had been one second dose shy of reaching the 100% mark, but that missing second dose has now been administered, the team said Wednesday.

The Raptors are now one of a handful of teams along with the Spurs, Knicks, Lakers, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Rockets and Hornets to have reached the 100% threshold.

The league as a whole was just below the 100% mark as of the league's last announcement. Approximately 95% of the league was vaccinated as of the end of September, but that number has since gone up.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse continues to innovate the way offensive possessions begin

Lots of positives to take away from the Raptors preseason opener

Olympic Experience paying dividends for Yuta Watanabe