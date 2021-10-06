Raptors Reach 100% Fully Vaccinated

October 6, 2021
The Toronto Raptors are now 100% fully vaccinated with the final second dose having been administered
The Toronto Raptors have officially hit 100% vaccinated.

Prior to training camp, the team had been one second dose shy of reaching the 100% mark, but that missing second dose has now been administered, the team said Wednesday.

The Raptors are now one of a handful of teams along with the Spurs, Knicks, Lakers, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Rockets and Hornets to have reached the 100% threshold.

The league as a whole was just below the 100% mark as of the league's last announcement. Approximately 95% of the league was vaccinated as of the end of September, but that number has since gone up.

