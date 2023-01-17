Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly shown interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet.

The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer.

McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing with a little more three-point shooting than some of the Raptors' other bench pieces. He's averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range this season.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer where he'll reportedly command something in the neighborhood of $10 million per season, according to Fischer. That number should be a little more manageable for Toronto moving forward with Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby both set to hit the open market following next season.

It's unclear what Charlotte would seek in return for McDaniels who has started in 17 of his 45 games this season. The Hornets currently have the second-worst record in the NBA to date and are likely looking for future assets to help build around LaMelo Ball.

Toronto has its full allotment of first-round picks and all but its 2024 second-round pick at its disposal this year.

